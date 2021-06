How to complete FOF Nation Player Giménez SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Nation Player version of José María Giménez from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Sunday, on June 13. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Giménez’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s the first Uruguayan player in the FOF Nation Player promo and will receive an upgrade depending on how many wins the Uruguayan national team gets during the Copa America.

EA has mainly boosted Giménez’s Pace (+23), Passing (+17), and Dribbling (+15), while somewhat increasing his Physical (+9), Shooting (+7), and Defending (+4) when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version.

His high stats are focused on his Physical, Defending, and Pace, which are great for his center-back position. This card is already amazing but there’s still a possible upgrade on the way. He only has a three-star weak foot and two-star skill moves, though. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), which will maximize several of his stats, such as Sprint Speed, as well as Standing and Sliding Tackle.

FOF Nation Player Giménez costs around 197,250 FUT coins on PS4, 219,850 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (249,600 FUT coins). This is an incredible card for this price and he can make a perfect link with TOTS Suárez and strong links with 96-rated TOTS Oblak, 92-rated TOTS Valverde, and 92-rated TOTS Carrasco.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you have until June 18 to turn in three squads: National Duty, Atlético de Madrid, and Top Form. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Uruguay. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The last and third squad needs to be an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Nation Player José Giménez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Chelsea)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Chelsea) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) RB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CDM: Marten de Roon 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Marten de Roon 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) RM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Atlético Madrid

GK: Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Steven Bergwijn 93-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 93-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) LF: Dušan Tadić 90-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 90-rated (Ajax) RF: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 85-rated (Inter Miami)

Top Form