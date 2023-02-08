How to complete Flashback Rodríguez’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added a 74-rated Flashback version of Ricardo Rodríguez from Torino to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today that players can get by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

Flashback cards highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise while Silver Stars objectives are used to release boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

You’ll notice that Rodríguez’s 74-rated silver card had its Pace (+18), Physical (+9), Defending (+9), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+5), and Passing (+5) greatly increased for this Flashback version.

As usual, all of Rodríguez’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Players will also receive a 60-rated Youssuf Sylla and a 60-rated Guillaume Furrer Future Stars Swap Tokenas rewards for completing the objectives.

This Silver Stars set of objectives will expire after Feb. 15, so you have one week to complete everything. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Ricardo Rodríguez in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: