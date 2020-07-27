How to complete Flashback Rodrigo Palacio SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a Flashback 94-rated version of Rodrigo Palacio from Bologna on Sunday, July 26. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the first special card that Palacio has received in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The Flashback card celebrates his 2013-14 season with Internazionale. EA upgraded his weak foot from three to four stars and massively boosted all of Palacio’s stats, including Physical (+25), Shooting (+23), Pace (+21), Passing (+18), and Dribbling (+15), when compared to his 76-rated gold version.

Although this is a strong card at this stage of Ultimate Team, you can still boost it with the correct chemistry style. Either the maestro or marksman style is ideal to enhance Flashback Palacio’s skills.

If you want to complete Flashback Palacio SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A. This SBC costs around 85,000 FUT coins at the moment and it’s available until Wednesday, July 29.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Palacio SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.