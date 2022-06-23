How to complete Flashback Richarlison SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Everton’s Richarlison de Andrade received a 94-rated Flashback version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This Flashback items have been reminding FIFA fans of previous versions of the featured players, like Richarlison. EA is celebrating his 20-rated Shapeshifter card from FIFA 20 released in February 2020, since that promotion is currently live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Shapeshifters promotion offers upgraded player items with a different position from usual, and because of that, EA changed Richarlison’s position from a striker to a center attacking-midfielder for this Flashback card.

This Richarlison’s Flashback card is the third special one in the game. He already has an 84-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and an 89-rated Showdown version. He had his Passing (+15), Shooting (+14), Pace (+14), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+12), and Physical (+10) greatly increased compared to his original 82-rated gold card.

You can improve his Shooting (+5), Physical (+5), and Dribbling (+2) skills by applying the marksman chemistry style. It will also maximize several of Richarlison’s stats, such as his Finishing, Shot Power, and Ball Control.

Being Brazilian and playing in the Premier League, Richarlison can be paired with a lot of quality players from the past and present, such as Pelé, Ronaldo, Garrincha, Alisson Becker from from Liverpool, and Dele Alli from Everton.

What you need to complete Flashback Richarlison de Andrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to build three squads: Brazil, Premier League, Top Form, and 87-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable Flashback Richarlison card:

Squad Conditions Reward Brazil 84-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum, plus one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one Brazilian player. Premium mixed players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. Prime electrum players pack Top form 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 45 team chemistry minimum. Rare players pack

Buying all the necessary cards for these segments will cost you around 467,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 462,650 on Xbox, and 508,850 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. If you don’t have the resources to complete this SBC right now, it will only expire on July 7, so there’s some time to craft cards and spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Richarlison de Andrade SBC at the time of writing, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 84-rated TOTW Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

84-rated TOTW Jack Harrison (Leeds United) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CAM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Premier League

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Top Form

GK: 91-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

91-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 85-rated TOTW Georgios Giakoumakis (Celtic)

85-rated TOTW Georgios Giakoumakis (Celtic) CM: 83-rated João Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CDM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid)

87-rated Squad