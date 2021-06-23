How to complete Flashback Rakitic SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have until June 29 to get this card.

EA Sports added a 93-rated Flashback version of Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Rakitic’s first special card during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his international career in 2018. The SBC will be available until Tuesday, June 29.

EA has mainly upgraded Rakitic’s Pace (+30) but still greatly boosted the rest of his skills, including Physical (+18), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+13), Defending (+11), and his Passing (+10), when compared to his 82-rated gold version card. The devs didn’t upgrade his four-star weak foot and skill moves, though.

You can further boost Flashback Rakitic’s stats if you apply the anchor chemistry style, which will increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+6), and Pace (+5). It’ll maximize his Strength and greatly increase his general quality.

The Flashback Rakitic is a great card and has a fair price as well. It costs around 195,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, 209,950 on Xbox, and 231,400 on PC. That’s a price worth paying for his extremely high stats.

If you want to complete the Flashback Tevez SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: National Duty and La Liga. The first segment asks for an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 75 chemistry and at least one player from Croatia. The second team must be 85-rated with at least 65 chemistry, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Ivan Rakitic SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

National Duty

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Milan Škriniar 89-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 89-rated (Internazionale) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) CDM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) LW: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

La Liga