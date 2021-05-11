How to complete Flashback Piqué SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 96-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Gerard Piqué from Barcelona to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Piqué’s first special card. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in FUT 17 TOTS. Fans can complete the squads until May 14 and get this card.

EA has massively increased Piqué’s Pace (+23) stats while still greatly upgrading his Physical (+12), Dribbling (+12), Passing (+11), and Defending (+11) when compared to his 86-rated gold version. This card is amazing when considering his 97-rated Defending and 92-rated Physical.

He only has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, though. If you apply the catalyst chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Passing (+7), which will maximize his Long Passing and make his stats more balanced.

This SBC costs around 332,950 FUT coins on PS4, 327,000 on Xbox One, and 371,550 on PC. This card is fairly priced when you look at his great stats. But he can also make strong links with other incredible players, like 98-rated TOTY Messi, 93-rated TOTY Ramos, 94-rated TOTY de Jong, and Spanish legends such as Xavi, Puyol, and Raúl.

If you want to complete TOTS Piqué SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Los Verdiblancos and La Furia Roja. The first segment requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Barcelona. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Spain.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Gerard Piqué right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Blaugrana

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: George Honeyman 85-rated (Hull City)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal) RW: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

La Furia Roja