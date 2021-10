How to complete Flashback N’golo Kanté SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Kanté’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his outstanding performance at Leicester during the 2015-2016 season. The SBC will be available until Thursday, Nov. 18.

EA has upgraded Kanté’s Physical (+6), Defending (+5), and Passing (+2) stats while decreasing his Pace (-4) and Dribbling (-1) when compared to his 90-rated gold version card. The devs didn’t upgrade his three-star weak foot or two-star skill moves, though.

You can further boost Flashback Kanté’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) if you apply the shadow chemistry style, which will maximize his Interceptions stat and will compensate for the lost skill points from his gold version.

This Flashback Kanté is a pretty balanced card and costs around 260,950 FUT coins on PlayStation, 284,550 on Xbox, and 272,300 on PC. Even though this is an untradable card and his overall rating is lower than his gold version, his stats are ultimately better and the price is lower. The fact that it’s a Flashback version also makes it more interesting than just a gold item.

If you want to complete the Flashback Kanté SBC, you’ll have to turn in seven different squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, Past and Present Premier League, Les Bleus, Top Form, and 87-Rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two rare gold players pack Past and Present 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from both Leicester City and Chelsea. Small rare mixed players pack Premier League 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League. Small prime gold players pack Les Bleus 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from France. Prime mixed players pack Top Form 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Small rare gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback N’Golo Kanté SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Gold Squad

GK: Giorgi Makaridze 75-rated (UD Almería)

Giorgi Makaridze 75-rated (UD Almería) CB: Odion Ighalo 75-rated (Al Shabab)

Odion Ighalo 75-rated (Al Shabab) CB: Pedro Mba Obiang 75-rated (Sassuolo)

Pedro Mba Obiang 75-rated (Sassuolo) CB: John Fleck 75-rated (Sheffield United)

John Fleck 75-rated (Sheffield United) CDM: Ljubomir Fejsa 75-rated (Al Ahli)

Ljubomir Fejsa 75-rated (Al Ahli) CDM: Andrea Poli 75-rated (Antalyaspor)

Andrea Poli 75-rated (Antalyaspor) LM: Nemanja Radonjić 75-rated (Benfica)

Nemanja Radonjić 75-rated (Benfica) RM: Óscar Plan 76-rated (Valladolid)

Óscar Plan 76-rated (Valladolid) CAM: Marouane Fellaini 75-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Marouane Fellaini 75-rated (Shandong Luneng) ST: Nikola Kalinić 75-rated (Hellas Verona)

Nikola Kalinić 75-rated (Hellas Verona) ST: Joel Campbell 75-rated (Rayados)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Dominik Kohr 75-rated (FSV Mainz 05)

Dominik Kohr 75-rated (FSV Mainz 05) LB: Milton Casco 77-rated (River Plate)

Milton Casco 77-rated (River Plate) CB: Aaron Long 75-rated (NY Red Bulls)

Aaron Long 75-rated (NY Red Bulls) CB: Cristian Roldan 75-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Cristian Roldan 75-rated (Seattle Sounders) RB: Jorge Sánchez 76-rated (América)

Jorge Sánchez 76-rated (América) CDM: Óscar Trejo 75-rated (Rayo Vallencano)

Óscar Trejo 75-rated (Rayo Vallencano) LM: Rasmus Falk 75-rated (København)

Rasmus Falk 75-rated (København) CM: Luciano Acosta 75-rated (Cincinnati)

Luciano Acosta 75-rated (Cincinnati) CM : Ulises Dávila 75-rated (Macarthur)

: Ulises Dávila 75-rated (Macarthur) RM: Orbelín Pineda 77-rated (Cruz Azul)

Orbelín Pineda 77-rated (Cruz Azul) ST: Lago Júnior 75-rated (RCD MAllorca)

Past and Present

GK: Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspour)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspour) LM: Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea) CM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Giovani Lo Celso 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Lo Celso 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: Raphael Dias Belloli 82-rated (Leeds United)

Raphael Dias Belloli 82-rated (Leeds United) LF: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) RF: CKevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco)

CKevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Premier League

GK: Sergio Ansejo 83-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Ansejo 83-rated (Villarreal) LB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona) RB: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester City)

Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) CAM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CAM : João Félix Sequeira 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

: João Félix Sequeira 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Ángel Correa 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Les Bleus

GK: Lautaro Martínez 85-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 85-rated (Internazionale) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Milan Škriniar 86-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 86-rated (Internazionale) RB: Aymeric Laporte 86-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 86-rated (Manchester City) CM: Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Rodri Cascante 86-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri Cascante 86-rated (Manchester City) LW : Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RW: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form

GK: Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Romelu Lukaku 88-rated (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku 88-rated (Chelsea) RB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) LM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) RM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) CAM : Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City)

: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City) ST: Jamie Vardy 86-rated (Leicester City)

Jamie Vardy 86-rated (Leicester City) ST: Harry Kane 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-Rated Squad