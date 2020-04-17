How to complete Flashback Miranda SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added one more Flashback card today that can be obtained through squad-building challenges in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Miranda has received a massive upgrade from his base gold card. His 91-rated Flashback version has way more Pace (+17), Physical (+18), and Passing (+19) attributes, as well as more Defending (+8), which makes him a high-tier center back at this stage in the game.

If you complete this challenge, the best chemistry style would be a Shadow since he becomes one of the fastest CB in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team with an overall up to 97, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

A 10-time trophy lifter 🏆



Flashback SBC Miranda is in #FUT20

Although Miranda plays in the Chinese League, which doesn’t offer too many quality links, he’s a Brazilian, which definitely has several quality options. Just to stay with defensive players, you can link Miranda to icons such as Roberto Carlos and Carlos Alberto. But there are also other players like Flashback Alex Sandro and TOTY Alisson.

To complete Flashback Miranda, you’ll need to turn in two different squads. One needs to be 84-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player. The second is a bit more expensive since it requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Miranda right now. The SBC costs 150,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 144,45 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 144,000 FUT coins on PC, according to FUTBIN.

84-rated team

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) RB: Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Fabián Ruíz 83-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 83-rated (Napoli) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

85-rated team