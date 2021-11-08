How to complete Flashback Mahrez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's time to celebrate his performance with Leicester during the 2017-2018 season.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Mahrez’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his great performance with Leicester during the 2017-2018 season. The SBC will be available until Sunday, Nov. 14.

EA has upgraded Mahrez’s Pace (+7), Shooting (+3), Passing (+2), Defending (+1), and Physical (+1) stats while decreasing his Dribbling (-2) when compared to his 86-rated gold version card. The devs didn’t upgrade his five-star skill moves or four-star weak foot, though.

You can further boost Flashback Mahrez’s Pace (+9) and Shooting (+7) if you apply the hunter chemistry style, which will maximize his Acceleration stat.

If you want to complete the Flashback Mahrez SBC, you’ll have to turn in five different squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, Past and Present, Top Form, and Premier League.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two rare gold players pack Past and Present 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from both Leicester City and Manchester City. Small prime mixed players pack Top Form 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from TOTW (Inform) card. Small prime gold players pack Premier League 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League. Prime electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Riyad Mahrez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Gold Squad

GK: Alfredo Talavera 78-rated (Pumas)

Alfredo Talavera 78-rated (Pumas) CB: Atiba Hutchinson 76-rated (Beşiktaş)

Atiba Hutchinson 76-rated (Beşiktaş) CB: Alessandro Diamanti 76-rated (Western United)

Alessandro Diamanti 76-rated (Western United) CB: Ángel Mena 78-rated (León)

Ángel Mena 78-rated (León) CDM: Dmitriy Barinov 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Dmitriy Barinov 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CDM: Alan Dzagoev 76-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Alan Dzagoev 76-rated (CSKA Moscow) LM: Odion Ighalo 75-rated (Al Shabab)

Odion Ighalo 75-rated (Al Shabab) RM: Andriy Pyatov 75-rated (Shakhtar)

Andriy Pyatov 75-rated (Shakhtar) CAM: Jordan Larsson 77-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Jordan Larsson 77-rated (Spartak Moscow) ST: Eric Choupo-Moting 76-rated (Bayern Munich)

Eric Choupo-Moting 76-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Stevan Jovetić 77-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Stefan Ortega 78-rated (Bielefeld)

Stefan Ortega 78-rated (Bielefeld) LB: Sergiño Dest 76-rated (Barcelona)

Sergiño Dest 76-rated (Barcelona) CB: Joško Gvardiol 75-rated (RB Leipzig)

Joško Gvardiol 75-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Niklas Süle 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Niklas Süle 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Nordi Mukiele 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Nordi Mukiele 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham)

Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham) LM: Rasmus Falk 81-rated (København)

Rasmus Falk 81-rated (København) CM: Darwin Machís 76-rated (Granada)

Darwin Machís 76-rated (Granada) CM : Helton Leite 78-rated (Benifca)

: Helton Leite 78-rated (Benifca) RM: David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli)

David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli) ST: Fabián Castillo 75-rated (FC Juárez)

Past and Present

GK: Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton)

Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Michael Keane 80-rated (Everton)

Michael Keane 80-rated (Everton) RB: Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea)

Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea) LM: Harvey Barnes 81-rated (Leicester City)

Harvey Barnes 81-rated (Leicester City) CM: Kalvin Phillips 81-rated (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips 81-rated (Leeds United) RM: Bukayo Saka 80-rated (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka 80-rated (Arsenal) CAM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City) CAM: Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea) ST: Danny Ings 81-rated (Aston Villa)

Top Form

GK: Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) RB: Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool) CM: Fernandinho 83-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 83-rated (Manchester City) CM: Mateo Kovacic 84-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 84-rated (Chelsea) LW: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) RW: Mason Mount 85-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 85-rated (Chelsea) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Premier League