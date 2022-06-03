How to complete Flashback Kessie SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a 93-rated Flashback version of Milan’s Franck Kessié in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback cards celebrate the player’s special cards in previous FIFA editions. EA is celebrating Kessié’s 93-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version from FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He has two special cards in this FIFA version: an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and an 87-rated Rulebreaker card.

New Flashback Player SBC

Compared to his original 84-rated gold card, the devs increased Kessié’s Passing (+16), Shooting (+13), Dribbling (+12), Defending (+11), Pace (+11), and Physical (+7) for this Flashback version. The upgrade balanced his skills leaving all of them ranging from 86 to94

Since you can’t trade this card, you can use it on your team. It can make strong links with any version of great players from Milan like Rafael Leão, Sandro Tonali, Theo Hernández, Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

What you need to do to complete Flashback Kessié SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to build three squads: Tactical Emulation, Serie A TIM, and 87-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable Flashback Kessié card:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Milan. Prime prime gold players pack Serie A TIM 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, and no less than one Serie A player. Rare mixed players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack

Buying all the necessary cards for these squads combined will cost around 273,150 to 324,200 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be available until June 10, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins to complete this Flashback squad-building challenge.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Flashback Franck Kessié SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 89-rated TOTS Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

89-rated TOTS Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) RB: 84-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

84-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP)

82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 86-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

86-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) CAM: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Serie A TIM

GK: 94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)

94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) RB: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley) CDM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) CDM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) CM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

87-Rated Squad