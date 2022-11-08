How to complete Flashback Kagawa SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll only have to complete one squad to get this card.

As part of the FIFA World Cup warm-up series, EA released an 85-rated Flashback version of Shinji Kagawa in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

EA releases Flashback versions to highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career and in Kagawa’s case, it’s celebrating his inclusion in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

When comparing this Flashback version to Kagawa’s 72-rated silver card, you’ll notice that EA focused the upgrade on his Pace (+29), Shooting (+20), and Physical (+15), while his Passing (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Defending (+3) received a smaller boost.

You’ll only have to turn in one squad to get Flashback Kagawa. The solution asks for a simple full 84-rated squad. Since the conditions are simple and it’s only one squad, the price for the segment is set at around 37,750 FUT coins on consoles and 39,100 FUT coins on PC.

This Flashback SBC will expire on Nov. 22, one day after the FIFA World Cup: Live mode becomes available in the game. It should be enough time to complete a simple squad.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Shinji Kagawa SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Shinji Kagawa SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team