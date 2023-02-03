You'll have to build two squads to get this card.

Players can get an 88-rated Flashback version of Luiz “Jorginho” Filho from Arsenal after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card was added to the game on Jan. 31.

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. With the new Team of the Year (TOTY) names revealed, EA is celebrating Jorginho’s inclusion in FIFA 22 TOTY edition.

The upgrade for this Flashback version was focused on Jorginho’s Pace (+29), while his Defending (+11), Physical (+11), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+7), and Passing (+6) received a smaller, but still significant, increase when compared to his 85-rated gold card.

Once you earn the card, you can make a bonus boost to Jorginho’s Pace (+8) and Defending (+6) by applying the shadow chemistry style. His Interceptions and Standing Tackle stat will be maximized.

You’ll have to complete two squads to get Flashback Jorginho: Tactical Emulation and Premier League. The first segment asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Chelsea. The second one requires an 85-rated team that has no less than a player from the Premier League.

Both squads will amount to around 126,550 FUT coins on consoles and 129,150 FUT coins on PC. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a mixed players pack and a jumbo premium gold pack on top of the Flashback Jorginho card.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Jorginho SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Jorginho SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 86-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio)

86-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio) LB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CDM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) CDM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) ST: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Premier League