How to complete Flashback Icardi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until Jan. 21 to complete three squads and get this card.

FIFA fans can now get their hands on a 91-rated Flashback version of Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Icardi’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his best performances with Inter in Serie A 2017–2018 season. The SBC will be available until next Thursday, Jan. 21.

He has incredibly high skills and only one low skill, his 40-rated Defending, which isn’t too important since he’s a striker. The devs gave generous upgrades to all of his skills, including his Pace (+21), Physical (+15), Dribbling (+13), Passing (+11), Shooting (+9), and Defending (+4), when compared to his 75-rated gold version card.

You can further boost Flashback Icardi’s Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) if you apply the engine chemistry style, which are essential skills for his position and will maximize his Curve and Dribbling stats.

If you want to get Icardi’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in three different squads: Past and Present, La Albiceleste, and League Finesse.

SBC Conditions Reward Past and Present 83-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from both Internazionale and Paris Saint-Germain. Small prime gold players pack La Albiceleste 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Argentina. Prime mixed players pack League Finesse 86-rated with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Serie A. Rare electrum players pack

This Flashback Icardi SBC costs around 202,100 FUT coins on PlayStation; 218,950 on Xbox; and 227,000 on PC if you build these squads from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Mauro Icardi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Past and Present

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 82-rated TOTW Puertas Díaz (Granada)

82-rated TOTW Puertas Díaz (Granada) CDM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) CDM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Internazionale)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

La Albiceleste

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona) CM: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

League Finesse