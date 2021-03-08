How to complete Flashback Hart SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build just one squad for this high-rated card.

EA Sports added a 91-rated Flashback version of Joe Hart from Tottenham to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Hart’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2011-2012 Premier League season. The SBC will expire on March 20.

EA mainly increased Hart’s goalkeeper skills, such as Kicking (+16), Reflexes (+16), Positioning (+15), Diving (+14), Handling (+14), and Speed (+12), when you compare this new card to his 76-rated gold version. The rest of his stats were untouched.

Flashback Hart costs around 165,500 FUT coins on Xbox One, 149,900 on PlayStation 4, and 186,200 on PC. This card is a bit overpriced for one-star skills and a three-star weak foot. But this is generally a version of Hart.

If you want to complete the Flashback Hart SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester City.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Joe Hart SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.