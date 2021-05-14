How to complete Flashback Costa SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until May 21 to complete three squads.

EA Sports added a 91-rated Flashback version of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Costa’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in the FUT 18 TOTS. The SBC will expire on May 21.

EA greatly upgrated all of Costa’s skills, including Shooting (+17), Physical (+17), Passing (+13), Defending (+7), Dribbling (+4), and Pace (+3), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version. He also has five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot.

You can maximize his Ball Control and Dribbling by applying the marksman chemistry style to increase his Shooting (+7), Physical (+5), and Dribbling (+4). This will bring something special to the player’s performance regarding his skill set.

Flashback Costa costs around 283,250 FUT coins on Xbox One, 290,850 on PlayStation 4, and 333,600 on PC. This card is fairly priced for his general stats and skills, as well as the possibility to make strong links with other EFL players like 98-rated TOTS Lewandowski, TOTS 86-rated Kimmich, and TOTY 96-rated Neuer.

If you want to complete the Flashback Costa SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Bianconeri, Brazil, and League Finesse. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Brazil. The third segment needs to be an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Douglas Costa SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bianconeri

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Juventus)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Juventus) RM: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Álvaro Morata 82-rated (Juventus)

Brazil

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CB: Milan Škriniar 84-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) LW: Lorenzo Insigne 89-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 89-rated (Napoli) RW: Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier)

Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

League Finesse