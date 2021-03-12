How to complete Flashback Clavani SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Flashback version of Edinson Cavani from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Cavani’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2016-2017 Ligue 1 season. The SBC will expire on March 19.

EA mainly increased Cavani’s Pace (+15) and generally upgraded the rest of his stats, including Dribbling (+9), Passing (+8), Shooting (+6), and Physical (+5) when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version. The rest of his stats were untouched.

Flashback Cavani costs around 360,600 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 345,200 on Xbox One, and 400,400 on PC. This card is a bit overpriced for his stats, but he still has three-star skills and a four-star weak foot.

If you want to complete the Flashback Cavani SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: El Matador, El Goleador in Paris, and League Finesse. The first team needs to be an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Napoli. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The third one asks for an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Edinson Cavani SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

El Matador

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Wataru Endo 81-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Wataru Endo 81-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LW: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli) RW: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

El Goleador in Paris

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Diego Godín85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) RB: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) RM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

League Finesse