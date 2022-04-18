How to complete Flashback Ander Herrera SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until April 23 to get this card.

Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain received an 88-rated Flashback version on April 16 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that players can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

This Flashback item celebrates Herrera’s performances while playing for Manchester United in the 2016-2017 season. The Spanish player was crowned the team’s player of the season at the time after he made 31 Premier League appearances, scored one goal and made six assists.

EA greatly boosted all of Herrera’s skills, including Pace (+17), Shooting (+11), Dribbling (+10), Physical (+10), and Passing (+9), when you compare this Flashback card with his original 79-rated gold card.

Herrera can make strong links with a lot of incredible Team of the Year (TOTY) cards from Paris Saint-Germain, such as 98-rated Lionel Messi, 97-rated Kylian Mbappé, 96-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma, and 95-rated Marquinhos.

This SBC asks for two different solutions: Ligue 1 and La Furia Roja. The first squad must be 82-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. The second one requires a 86-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than a player from Spain.

It will cost you around 150,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 151,000 on Xbox, and 158,400 FUT coins on PC if you build both squads from scratch. If you don’t have the resources to complete it right now, there’s some time to craft cards since the SBC won’t expire until April 23.

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Flashback Ander Herrera SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Ligue 1

GK: 82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 80-rated Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: 80-rated TOTW Kemar Roofe (Rangers)

80-rated TOTW Kemar Roofe (Rangers) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) CAM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) ST: 80-rated Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

La Furia Roja