How to complete Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

You can now get your hands on an 87-rated Flashback version of Alexandre Pato from Orlando City in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Pato’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his 2010-2011 Serie A season playing for Milan. The SBC will be available until next Thursday, Jan. 20.

This new version has high-rated skills ranging from 80 to 91. His only low skill is his 40-rated Defending, which isn’t too important since he’s a striker. The devs gave generous upgrades to all of his skills, including his Dribbling (+14), Pace (+14), Physical (+13), and Passing (+11), when compared to his 75-rated gold version card.

You can further boost Flashback Pato’s Pace (+5) and Shooting (+6) if you apply the hawk chemistry style, which are essential skills for his position and will maximize his Shot Power stat.

If you want to get Alexandre Pato’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in three different squads: Rossoneri, Seleção, and League Finesse.

SBC Conditions Reward Piemonte Calcio 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Milan. Small rare mixed players pack Serie A TIM 84-rated with 75chemistry minimum and one Brazilian player. Prime mixed players pack Italy 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Serie A. Prime electrum players pack

This Flashback Pato SBC costs around 140,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 156,050 on Xbox, and 153,350 on PC if you build these squads from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rossoneri

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 84-rated TOTW Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated TOTW Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CDM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Totttenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Totttenham Hotspur) CAM: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) CAM: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) CAM: 82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Seleção

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) RM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

League Finesse