How to complete Feb. 2’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is live starting today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Feb. 9, to complete four squads: Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg, Chelsea vs. Fulham, and Inter vs. Milan.

The Marquee Matchups SBC asks for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg squad, for example, asks for a 73-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than three rare cards, two players from the same nation, and two players from Serie A. The reward for this segment is a jumbo gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven 71-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, at least two players from the same club, and one player from the Netherlands. Gold pack Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg 73-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than three rare cards, two players from the same nation, and two players from Serie A. Jumbo gold pack Chelsea vs. Fulham 75-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than five players from the same nation at least five clubs, two leagues, plus one player from both Chelsea and Fulham. Jumbo premium gold pack Inter vs. Milan 77-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four nationalities, no less than three rare cards, and one player from both Internazionale and Milan. Prime electrum players pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these four squads, you’ll spend from around 19,850 to 20,750 FUT coins across the available platforms. If you turn in all the segments, you’ll also receive a premium gold players pack as a bonus.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Feb. 2’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Feb. 2’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven

GK: 60-rated Bo Zhao (Zhejiang Pro)

60-rated Bo Zhao (Zhejiang Pro) CB: 57-rated Shenglong Jiang (Shanghai Shenhua)

57-rated Shenglong Jiang (Shanghai Shenhua) CB: 57-rated Zhongliu Chen (Shijazhuang)

57-rated Zhongliu Chen (Shijazhuang) CB: 77-rated Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

77-rated Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) LM: 62-rated Yihao Zhong (Henan Jianye)

62-rated Yihao Zhong (Henan Jianye) CM: 58-rated Xiaobin Zhang (Wuhan Three Towns)

58-rated Xiaobin Zhang (Wuhan Three Towns) CM: 59-rated Guangliang Huang (Guangzhou)

59-rated Guangliang Huang (Guangzhou) RM: 80-rated Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

80-rated Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo) LW: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) RW: 80-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: 59-rated Di Gao (Zhejiang Pro)

Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg

GK: 60-rated Sorin Mogoșanu (FC U Craiova 1948)

60-rated Sorin Mogoșanu (FC U Craiova 1948) LB: 81-rated Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

81-rated Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) CB: 62-rated Florin Ilie (FC Universitatea Cluj)

62-rated Florin Ilie (FC Universitatea Cluj) CB: 63-rated Florin Bejan (FC Hermannstadt)

63-rated Florin Bejan (FC Hermannstadt) RB: 63-rated Ole Christian Sæter (Rosenborg BK)

63-rated Ole Christian Sæter (Rosenborg BK) LM: 81-rated Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

81-rated Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 56-rated Vlad Mitrea (CS Mioveni)

56-rated Vlad Mitrea (CS Mioveni) CM: 61-rated Damian Isac (UTA Arad)

61-rated Damian Isac (UTA Arad) RM: 81-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 61-rated Louis Munteanu (FC Farul Constanta)

Chelsea vs. Fulham

GK: 79-rated Agustín Marchesín (RC Celta)

79-rated Agustín Marchesín (RC Celta) LB: 75-rated Hassane Kamara (Watford)

75-rated Hassane Kamara (Watford) CB: 75-rated Kortney Hause (Watford)

75-rated Kortney Hause (Watford) CB: 75-rated Harrison Reed (Fulham)

75-rated Harrison Reed (Fulham) RB: 75-rated Connor Roberts (Burnley)

75-rated Connor Roberts (Burnley) CM: 75-rated Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

75-rated Josh Brownhill (Burnley) CM: 77-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

77-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) CM: 76-rated Vitaliy Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv)

76-rated Vitaliy Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv) CAM: 75-rated John Swift (West Brom)

75-rated John Swift (West Brom) ST: 77-rated Gustavo Bou (New England)

77-rated Gustavo Bou (New England) ST: 77-rated Lucas Boyé (Elche CF)

Inter vs. Milan