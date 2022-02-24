How to complete Feb. 24’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a good opportunity to stock up on fodder.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, players will receive a bonus Future Stars token from the first challenge.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. Some of these SBCs, for example, require players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 3 to complete four squads: AZ vs. Feyenoord, Sevilla vs. Betis, Lazio vs. Napoli, and Chelsea vs. Liverpool.

The AZ vs. Feyenoord squad, for example, asks for a series of conditions to be met. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, a maximum of four players from the same nation, at least four different leagues, and one player from Eredivisie. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward AZ vs. Feyenoord 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, a maximum of four players from the same nation, at least four different leagues, and one player from Eredivisie. Gold players pack Sevilla vs. Betis 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of six players nationalities, at least one rare card, two players from LaLiga, and one player from both Sevilla and Real Betis. Jumbo premium gold pack Lazio vs. Napoli 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one rare card, no more than five different leagues, and at least two players from both Lazio and Napoli. Prime electrum players pack Chelsea vs. Liverpool 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four different leagues, and one player from both Liverpool and Chelsea. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a prime gold players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 39,150 to 54,150 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Feb. 24’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

AZ vs. Feyenoord

GK: 64-rated Renzo Bacchia (Independiente)

64-rated Renzo Bacchia (Independiente) LB: 80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV) CB: 62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá)

62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá) CB: 72-rated Daniel Bocanegra (Libertad)

72-rated Daniel Bocanegra (Libertad) RB: 74-rated Stefan Medina (Rayados)

74-rated Stefan Medina (Rayados) CDM: 64-rated Moisés Villarroel (Wilstermann)

64-rated Moisés Villarroel (Wilstermann) LM: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CM: 80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América)

80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América) CM: 73-rated Ignacio Rivero (Cruz Azul)

73-rated Ignacio Rivero (Cruz Azul) RM: 72-rated Christian Tabó (Cruz Azul)

72-rated Christian Tabó (Cruz Azul) ST: 74-rated Federico Viñas (América)

Sevilla vs. Betis

GK: 75-rated Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana)

75-rated Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana) CB: 77-rated Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna)

77-rated Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna) CB: 75-rated Guido Pizarro (Tigres)

75-rated Guido Pizarro (Tigres) CB: 77-rated Luis Romo (Rayados)

77-rated Luis Romo (Rayados) LM: 75-rated Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna)

75-rated Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna) CM: 80-rated Mesut Özil (Fenerbahçe)

80-rated Mesut Özil (Fenerbahçe) CM: 78-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

78-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) RM: 81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) LW: 76-rated Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahçe) RW: 82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad) ST: 75-rated Mergim Berisha (Fenerbahçe)

Lazio vs. Napoli

GK: 76-rated Andrés Fernández (SD Huesca)

76-rated Andrés Fernández (SD Huesca) LB: 80-rated Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

80-rated Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 75-rated Jorge Pulido (SD Huesca)

75-rated Jorge Pulido (SD Huesca) CB: 76-rated Unai Bustinza (CD Leganés)

76-rated Unai Bustinza (CD Leganés) RB: 80-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax)

80-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) CDM: 76-rated Daniel Carriço (UD Almería)

76-rated Daniel Carriço (UD Almería) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) RM: 81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli)

81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli) CAM: 80-rated Stefano Sensi (Internazionale)

80-rated Stefano Sensi (Internazionale) ST: 77-rated Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

77-rated Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) ST: 79-rated Moise Kean (Piemonte Calcio)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool