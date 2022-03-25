How to complete Fantasy Perišić SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build three squads to get this card.

A new Fantasy squad-building challenge (SBC) will reward players who complete it an 89-rated version of Ivan Perišic from Internazionale in FIFA 22 Ultimate.

The Fantasy will give a +1 overall upgrade to the featured players based on their domestic league matches after April 1. Every five games EA will analyze if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade considering a total of 15 games.

New Fantasy FUT Player SBC

🇭🇷 89 Ivan Perišichttps://t.co/OG0LVvDV0V pic.twitter.com/f5vKu6zLV7 — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) March 25, 2022

All of Perišic’s skills was greatly increased when compared to his 81-rated gold version including his Dribbling (+11), Pace (+11), Shooting (+10), Physical (+10), Passing (+9), and Defending (+6), leaving them all rated between 70 and 92.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to further boost Fantasy Perišic’s Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5). His high five-star weak foot also stands out in his build.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Internazionale. Small prime gold players pack Serie A TIM 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player Serie A TIM. Small rare gold players pack Top Form 82-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Jumbo gold pack

These three squads will cost you from around 161,450 to 173,600 FUT coins if you build these solutions from scratch. You have one week to build all of them, which is also enough time to craft the cards you need.

Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete Fantasy Ivan Perišic SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) RM: 84-rated TOTW Juan Camilo Hernández (Watford)

84-rated TOTW Juan Camilo Hernández (Watford) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie A TIM

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated TOTW Marc Bartra (Real Betis)

85-rated TOTW Marc Bartra (Real Betis) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CM: 85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Fernandinho Luiz Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Luiz Rosa (Manchester City) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RW: 87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (manchester United)

Top Form