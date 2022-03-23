How to complete Fantasy Mihaila Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This card will be available for one week.

A new set of Silver Star objectives has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s menu today. If you complete three simple tasks, you can get a 71-rated Fantasy version of Valentin Mihaila from Atalanta.

This set is a mix of two promotions, the weekly Silver Stars that gives upgraded versions of silver player items and the Fantasy one, which releases dynamic player cards depending on their domestic league matches.

New Silver Stars Objective

🇷🇴 71 Valentin Mihailahttps://t.co/OvUXppslyV pic.twitter.com/zkzo15vsne — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) March 23, 2022

Mihaila can receive up to three +1 overall upgrades considering 15 games after April 1. Every five games, EA will analyze if he met the conditions to receive the upgrade.

This Fantasy version of Mihaila got its Shooting (+18), Dribbling (+13), Passing (+11), Physical (+10), Defending (+7), and Pace (+2) generally increased if you compare it to his 70-rated silver card. He has strong stats, with only two low-rated skills: 68-rated Physical and 40-rated Defending.

You can also apply the maestro chemistry style to increase his Dribbling (+5), Passing (+5), and Shooting (+4) a bit further. This chemistry style will focus on the skills he’s already good at so he can stand out on the field.

As usual, players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars tasks in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. You have one week, until March 30, to carry out the objectives, so you can take your time.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to earn Fantasy Valentin Mihaila in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: