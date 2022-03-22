How to complete Fantasy Michail Antonio SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

To get this card, you'll have to turn in one squad.

An 88-rated Fantasy version of Michail Antonio from West Ham is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as part of the new Fantasy promotion. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The selected players from the Fantasy promo have a chance of receiving a +1 overall upgrade if they meet a certain condition based on their next 15 domestic league matches starting April 1. Antonio is now eligible for the upgrades with this SBC.

This is a great card with high-rated skills and you’ll notice that the devs gave a general upgrade to his Shooting (+14), Passing (+12), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+10), Physical (+10), and Defending (+7) if you compare this Fantasy version to his 79-rated original gold one.

You’ll have to turn in an 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League to get this Fantasy Antonio card. This one squad will cost you around 96,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 98,450 on Xbox, and 103,450 on PC and Stadia if you build it from scratch.

You’ll have until March 29 to complete it and that’s enough time to craft the necessary cards. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Fantasy Michail Antonio SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: