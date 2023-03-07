How to complete Fantasy FUT Segi Darder SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA made a new addition for everyone participating in the Fantasy FUT event. Players can get an 88-rated Fantasy version of Sergi Darder from RCD Espanyol in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Fantasy FUT event follows the domestic league matches of the players featured in the main teams and in themed SBCs and set objectives. The ones who can perform a series of achievements in real life will receive up to +4 overall upgrades.

Darder previously had a 82-rated gold card and the devs made a small but balanced upgrade to his Dribbling (+7), Pace (+6), Shooting (+6), Passing (+6), Defending (+6), and Physical (+6) for this Fantasy version.

You’ll need to turn in two different squads to complete this Fantasy SBC: Spain and LaLiga. The first one requires an 84-rated squad with at least one Spanish player, while the second one must be an 86-rated team that has no less than one player from LaLiga.

Both segments will amount close to 182,850 FUT coins on consoles and 203,550 FUT coins on PC if you buy all the necessary cards. Since each squad also rewards players with a player pack, those who complete both will receive a premium electrum players pack and a small rare gold players pack.

You’ll have until March 17 to turn in both squads and receive Fantasy Darder, so there’s a little more than a week to use your fodder and craft cards to spend the least amount of FUT coins as possible.

Here is the list of cheapest solutions right now to complete Fantasy Sergi Darder SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

Spain

GK: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

LB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

CB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

LM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

RM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

ST: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

ST: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

LaLiga