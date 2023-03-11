How to complete Fantasy FUT Sabitzer SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Turn in four squads to get this card.

Marcel Sabitzer from Manchester United received an 88-rated Fantasy FUT version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. This card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Fantasy FUT event follows the domestic league matches of the players featured in the main teams, and in themed SBCs and set objectives. The ones who can perform a series of achievements in real life will receive up to +4 overall upgrades.

Compared to Sabitzer’s original 80-rated gold card, this Fantasy version has his Defending (+12), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+9), Physical (+8), Shooting (+4) greatly increased, which raised all of his skills to a baseline of 78 and up to 88.

You’ll need to turn in four different squads to complete this Fantasy Sabitzer SBC: Manchester United, Premier League, Top Form, and an 86-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 82-rated squad with at least one player from Manchester United. Small electrum players pack Premier League 84-rated squad that has no less than one player from the Premier League. Premium electrum players pack Top Form 85-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW (Inform) cards. Prime mixed players pack 86-rated Squad A squad with 86 points of rating minimum. Rare gold pack

If you build all of these squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 277,450 FUT coins on consoles and 315,350 FUT coins on PC. You’ll have until March 17 to turn in everything before the SBC expires.

Here is the list with the cheapest solution, at time of writing, for each squad to complete Fantasy Marcel Sabitzer SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

Manchester United

GK: 81-rated Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray)

81-rated Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray) LB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 80-rated Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

80-rated Scott McTominay (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RB: 80-rated Andy Delort (FC Nantes)

80-rated Andy Delort (FC Nantes) CDM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: 80-rated Thorgan Hazard (PSV)

80-rated Thorgan Hazard (PSV) CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CAM: 81-rated Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

81-rated Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) CAM: 81-rated Noberto Murara Neto (AFC Bournemouth)

81-rated Noberto Murara Neto (AFC Bournemouth) ST: 80-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Girona)

Premier League

GK: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Madrid) LB: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto) CB: 84-rated Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) RB: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) LM: 79-rated Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)

79-rated Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC) CM: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) CM: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) RM: 84-rated Sérgio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sérgio Canales (Real Betis) ST: 84-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

84-rated Reece James (Chelsea) ST: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) LB: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CB: 87-rated MOTM Luka Jovic (Fiorentina)

87-rated MOTM Luka Jovic (Fiorentina) CB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CDM: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) LM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) RM: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CAM: 87-rated TOTW Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

87-rated TOTW Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) ST: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

87-rated Squad