How to complete Fantasy Caligiuri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this high-rated card.

The second Fantasy squad-building challenge (SBC) was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate menu on March 19. Players can get an 89-rated Fantasy version of Daniel Caligiuri from Augsburg by completing one simple squad.

The Fantasy promo will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade considering 15 games after April 1. Every five games EA will analyze if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade and Caligiuri is one of them.

EA was generous with Caligiuri’s skills upgrades when compared to his 77-rated gold version by greatly increasing his Pace (+24), Dribbling (+14), Shooting (+12), Passing (+12), Defending (+12), and Physical (+11), leaving them all rated between 83 and 90.

We recommend you apply the anchor chemistry style to further boost Fantasy Caligiuri’s Physical (+7), Defending (+6), and Pace (+5) and transform this card into a powerful right midfielder. His four-star skill moves and weak foot will also prove to be useful in the game.

You’ll only need to turn in one 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum plus one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Bundesliga league. You’ll spend from around 52,750 to 54,700 FUT coins if you buy all 11 cards needed to fulfill those conditions.

This SBC will be available until March 28. Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete Fantasy Daniel Caligiuri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content: