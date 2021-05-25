How to complete Eredivisie or CSL TOTS guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Electronic Arts added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players with a guaranteed Team of the Season (TOTS) player from the CSL, the elite soccer division of China, or the Eredivisie, Netherland’s top soccer league.

The CSL and the Eredivisie TOTS cards aren’t as great as the selection from bigger leagues but they include some meta players, such as 92-rated Romain Alessandrini from Qingdao Huanghai and 90-rated Donyell Malen from PSV. They aren’t the strongest soccer leagues in the world, though, so the vast majority of these TOTS cards will just serve as fodder for you to use in a future SBC of your preference.

This SBC comes at a cheap price, however, so it’s worth completing it. You’ll earn an untradeable reward that you can’t sell on the market for FUT coins.

If you choose to complete the Eredivisie or CSL TOTS guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad with a minimum of 40 chemistry. Right now, this SBC costs around 32,000 on all gaming platforms.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Eredivisie or CSL TOTS guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.