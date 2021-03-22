How to complete End of an Era Sven Bender SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s menu on March 20. It’s an End of an Era 88-rated version of Sven Bender, a center-back who used to play for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 31-year-old Bender twins will retire at the end of the Bundesliga’s 2020-2021 season. EA released this card to celebrate the legacy of the brothers with a Premium SBC version.

Sven Bender started his career at Borussia Dortmund and later joined his brother at Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. He’s also a two-time DFB Cup winner and played seven times for Die Mannschaft, the German national soccer team.

All good things must come to an end.



New End of an Era Squad Building Challenges are now live in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/LJwO9ORY5r — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 20, 2021

EA has incredibly increased all of Sven’s skills, including Pace (+15), Passing (+12), Dribbling (+11), Physical (+9), and Shooting (+3) when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

This upgrade definitely elevated End of an Era Sven Bender into a spectacular defender to use in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team because of his stats. He only has two-star skills and a four-star weak foot, however.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll almost maximize his Defending (+7) and will increase his Pace (+10), making the most of this card in his position.

This SBC costs around 243,100 FUT coins on PS4, 239,650 on Xbox One, and 284,250 on PC. But this is a fair price for such a good card with skills that are worth the value.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Der BVB and Twin Defense. The first solution asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second one requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Sven Bender SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Der BVB

GK: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CDM: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) CAM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Twin Defense

GK: Koen Cateels 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Cateels 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Gernot Trauner 83-rated (LASK)

Gernot Trauner 83-rated (LASK) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.