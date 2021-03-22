How to complete End of an Era Lars Bender SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The Bender twins will retire at the end of the Bundesliga season.

EA Sports added an End of an Era 88-rated version of Lars Bender, a right-back who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu on March 20.

The 31-year-old Bender twins will retire at the end of the Bundesliga’s 2020-2021 season. EA released this card to celebrate his legacy with a Premium SBC version.

Lars Bender was the first to join Bayer Leverkusenin in 2009, where he spent most of his career. He collected 19 caps and scored four goals for Germany.

EA mainly increased Lars’ Pace (+32), while still generously upgrading his other skills, including Passing (+10), Dribbling (+9), Physical (+6), and Shooting (+5) when you compare this new card to his 82-rated gold version.

End of an Era Lars Bender is a balanced card with more focus on Pace and three-star skills and weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll almost maximize his Pace (+5) and will increase his Defending (+7) and Physical (+7), making the most of this card in his position.

This SBC costs around 237,150 FUT coins on PS4, 233,600 on Xbox One, and 282,000 on PC. It’s a fair price for this version of Lars with high-rated skills above 90.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Die Mannschaft and Twin Defense. The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany. The second one takes an 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform card, and one player from Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Lars Bender SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Die Mannschaft

GK: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal) CB: Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham) CB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) CB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Twin Defense

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscou)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscou) CAM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LW: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RW: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

