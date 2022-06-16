How to complete End of an Era Lacazette SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal received a 95-rated End of an Era version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is given to players as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version of FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Lacazette left Lyon to join Arsenal in 2017 and is now going back to the French club.

EA upgraded Lacazette’s Physical (+21), Pace (+19), Passing (+14), Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+13), and Defending (+13) if you compare this card to his original 82-rated gold card. All of his skills’ ratings are above 88, except for his 57-rated Defending.

If you use this card in your team, you can further improve his skills by applying the engine chemistry style and increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+3). This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Agility, and Balance.

If you have a lot of French players, Player Moments Lacazette can make strong links with increadible and legendary French players of any version like Zinedine Zidane, N’Golo Kanté, Allan Saint-Maximin, Hugo Lloris, and Gabriel Martinelli.

What you need to do to complete End of an Era Alexandre Lacazette SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Arsenal, France, Premier League, and Top Form. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable End of an Era Lacazette card:

SBC Conditions Reward Arsenal 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Arsenal. Premium electrum players pack France 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, plus one French player. Rare gold players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack Top Form 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack

Building all four squads will cost players around 335,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 323,950 on Xbox, 354,450 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available for one whole month, until July 16, which is enough time to craft cards and spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the End of an Era Alexandre Lacazette SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Arsenal

GK: 77-rated Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

77-rated Zack Steffen (Manchester City) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 80-rated Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United)

80-rated Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) CB: 80-rated Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester City)

80-rated Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester City) RB: 81-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

81-rated Reece James (Chelsea) CDM: 79-rated Nemanja Matić (Manchester United)

79-rated Nemanja Matić (Manchester United) LM: 76-rated Anwar El Ghazi (Everton)

76-rated Anwar El Ghazi (Everton) RM: 81-rated Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal)

81-rated Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) CAM: 79-rated Gylfi Sigurðsson (Everton)

79-rated Gylfi Sigurðsson (Everton) ST: 80-rated TOTW Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al Ain FC)

80-rated TOTW Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al Ain FC) ST: 80-rated Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

France

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

CM: 85-rated TOTW Kevin Volland (Monaco)

85-rated TOTW Kevin Volland (Monaco) CDM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Premier League

GK: 83-rated André Onana (Ajax)

83-rated André Onana (Ajax) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RB: 91-rated TOTS Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

91-rated TOTS Walker Zimmerman (Nashville) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 86-rated Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool)

86-rated Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) LF: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RF: 82-rated Cristian Portu (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Cristian Portu (Real Sociedad) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Top Form