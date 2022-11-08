How to complete End of an Era Higuaín SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can get a new Premium version of Gonzalo Higuaín from Inter Miami in FIFA 23 after completing a End of an Era squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are upgraded versions to celebrate players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire while highlighting their careers. Higuaín is retiring after 17 years playing across clubs such as River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus.

The devs mainly upgraded Higuaín’s Pace (+39) and Physical (+18), while mildly increasing his Dribbling (+13), Shooting (+10), Passing (+9), and Defending (+6) when compared to Higuaín’s 75-rated original gold version.

There’s only one squad you’ll have to turn in to get End of an Era Higuaín. The solution just requires an 85-rated squad with at least one Argentinian player. It will cost you around 62,400 FUT coins on console and 61,700 FUT coins on PC across the available platforms.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Gonzalo Higuaín SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete End of an Era Gonzalo Higuaín SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team