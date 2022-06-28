How to complete End of an Era Fernandinho SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA is celebrating Fernandinho Rosa’s career’s end in Manchester City with a 96-rated End of an Era version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card was added to the game on June 25 and will be given a reward for players for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version of FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Fernandinho is leaving Manchester City after nine years in the club to return to Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense.

Compared this card to his original 83-rated gold card, EA upgraded Fernandinho’s Pace (+30), Physical (+18), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+16), Shooting (+14), and Defending (+12). All of his skills’ ratings range from 86 to 96.

If you use this card in your team, you can further improve his skills by applying the hunter chemistry style and increase his Pace (+9) and Shooting (+7). This will maximize his Acceleration, Shot Power, and Volleys.

How to complete End of an Era Fernandinho Rosa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to build three squads to complete this SBC: Tactical Emulation, Brazil, and Premier League. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the End of an Era Fernandinho card.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester City. Premium mixed players pack Brazil 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, plus one Brazilian player. Premium electrum players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the Premier League. Prime electrum players pack

Building all four squads will cost players around 229,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 241,100 on Xbox, 245,150 on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available for one whole month, until July 25, which should be enough time to turn in all squads.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Fernandinho Rosa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) RB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CM: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) LW: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) RW: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 84-rated TOTW Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

Brazil

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) RB: 82-rated Pepe Ferreira (Porto)

82-rated Pepe Ferreira (Porto) LM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Ahtletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Ahtletic Club) CM: 82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP)

82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP) RM: 86-rated TOTW Otávio da Silva Monteiro (Porto)

86-rated TOTW Otávio da Silva Monteiro (Porto) CF: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 85-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Premier League