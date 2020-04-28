How to complete EFL TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released the first Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) guaranteed pack in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
By completing this squad-building challenge (SBC), you’ll earn a TOTSSF from the EFL, which can be the Championship, League One, or League Two. The EFL TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is cheap. It only requires an 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one English player.
There are several EFL TOTSSF cards that can improve your own Ultimate Team. Most of them are from the EFL Championship, such as a 92-rated Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, a 91-rated Matheus Pereira from West Bromwich, and an 89-rated Saïd Benrahma from Brentford.
The EFL TOTSSF guaranteed SBC costs 19,300 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 20,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 19,100 on PC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the ESL TOTSSF guaranteed SBC now, according to FUTBIN.
- GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)
- LB: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester)
- CB: Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton)
- CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting)
- RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)
- LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)
- CM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)
- CM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)
- RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)
- ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- ST: Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe)