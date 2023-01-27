How to complete December POTM Mbappé SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The face of FIFA 23 ― Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain ― received a 92-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version on Jan. 26 that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in Ultimate Team.

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. Kylian Mbappé was voted as the best Ligue 1 player for December and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

Mbappé received 39 percent of the votes, taking first place and the title of POTM. He was followed by Seko Fofana from RC Lens, who received 36 percent of the votes, and the third place was taken by Benjamin Bourigeaud from Rennes with 25 percent.

He was also voted as Player of the Month by the UNFP ― the French National Union of Professional Footballers. He scored two goals in three different games during December. He played against Auxerre, Lorient, and Strasbourg, scoring a goal in the Auxerre and Strasbourg matches.

When comparing to his 91-rated original gold card, the devs made a minor increase to Mbappé’s Passing (+3), Physical (+1), Shooting (+1), Pace (+1), Dribbling (+1), and Defending (+1) for this POTM version.

Why is Mbappé’s POTM card upgrade so small?

The addition of this SBC isn’t focused on the upgrade itself but on the rare opportunity of getting a “free” Mbappé card. Therefore, it was expected that the upgrade to his skill ratings wouldn’t be as significant as of the other POTM cards added so far.

Mbappé’s exceptional speed, agility, and technical ability in real life have made him the face of the last three FIFA editions—and a staple card in FIFA Ultimate Team. The French player has quick acceleration, the ability to dribble past defenders, and a decisive finishing in front of the goal.

The 24-year-old player has high pace and dribbling stats that make him an extremely interesting player in the game, as he can take on multiple defenders and create scoring opportunities, which makes him one of the most sought-after cards in every edition of FIFA Ultimate Team.

You can still apply the Marksman chemistry style to further improve his Dribbling (+5), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+4) once you use this card in your team. Doing so will also maximize Mbappé’s Ball Control and Dribbling stats on top of raising those skill ratings.

He already has other five special versions in the game: an 87-rated World Cup History Maker, a 91-rated World Cup, a 92-rated Team of the Week (TOTW), a 93-rated Road to the World Cup, a 94-rated World Cup Team of the Tournament (TOTT), and a 97-rated Team of the Year (TOTY).

Since Mbappé is a player in such high demand in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the amount of required squads to build and get this POTM version will be much higher than the usual POTM SBC as EA has to make the price of building the segments equivalent to his price in the market.

How to complete December POTM Kylian Mbappé SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There are ten different squads needed to complete this POTM Mbappé SBC: PSG, France, Ligue 1, Top Form, three 87-rated Squads, two 88-rated Squads, and one 89-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 85-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Small Gold Players Pack France 86-rated squad that has no less than one French player. Premium Mixed Players Pack Ligue 1 86-rated team with at least one player from Ligue 1. Small Prime Gold Players Pack Top Form 86-rated squad plus one TOTW (Inform) card. Small Prime Gold Players Pack 87-Rated Squad An 87-rated squad. Small Rare Gold Players Pack 87-Rated Squad Just an 87-rated squad. Small Rare Gold Players Pack 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small Rare Gold Players Pack 88-Rated Squad A squad with an overall rating of 88 points minimum. Rare Electrum Players Pack 88-Rated Squad 88-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare Electrum players Pack 89-Rated Squad Just an 89-rated squad. Mega Pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, you’ll spend around 1,933,200 FUT coins on the available consoles and 2,040,250 on PC. This POTM SBC will expire after Feb. 26, so you have one whole month to complete it.

This price is similar to Mbappé’s TOTW card, which has the same overall rating, but his Passing is slightly better than his Physicality in the POTM card. Since you can craft cards and use fodder cards, you won’t have to spend that many FUT coins, making the card effectively less expensive.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Kylian Mbappé SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

PSG

GK: 87-rated TOTW Hamari Traoré (Rennes)

87-rated TOTW Hamari Traoré (Rennes) LB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RB: 86-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

86-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CDM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 84-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) RM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) ST: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

France

GK: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CM: 87-rated TOTW Hamari Traoré (Rennes)

87-rated TOTW Hamari Traoré (Rennes) CM: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) CM: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: 88-rated Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

88-rated Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) RW: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) ST: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

Ligue 1

GK: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) RB: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) CM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CM: 88-rated World Cup Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus)

88-rated World Cup Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) LW: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) RW: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

86-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) LB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RB: 89-rated TOTW Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

89-rated TOTW Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 87-rated Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) CM: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) CDM: 85-rated TOTW Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano)

85-rated TOTW Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) LW: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RW: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) ST: 89-rated Centurions Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

87-Rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Unai Simón (Atheltic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Atheltic Club) LB: 90-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

90-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) CB: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CB: 88-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

88-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 86-rated TOTW Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF)

86-rated TOTW Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) CDM: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 88-rated TOTW Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

88-rated TOTW Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) ST: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

87-Rated Squad

GK: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) LB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CB: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CB: 88-rated Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

88-rated Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) RB: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CAM: 88-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City)

88-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City) CM: 89-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

89-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RW: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 84-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

87-Rated Squad

GK: 89-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

89-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CB: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RB: 84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan)

84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan) CDM: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) CDM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 83-rated Fabián Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

88-Rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 89-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

89-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester United)

89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester United) RB: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) LM: 89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) CM: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Internazionale)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Internazionale) CAM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United)

89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United) CAM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) ST: 89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

88-Rated Squad

GK: 89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CB: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: 89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) LM: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) CM: 89-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

89-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City)

89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City) RM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United)

89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United) ST: 84-rated TOTW Bernd Leno (Fulham)

84-rated TOTW Bernd Leno (Fulham) ST: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Bayern Munich)

89-Rated Squad