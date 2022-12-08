How to complete Dec. 8’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) themed around the FIFA World Cup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. EA picked all of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matches happening this Friday and Saturday.

The conditions for this type of SBC go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. Marquee Matchups are a bit more difficult, asking for silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Morocco vs. Portugal squad, for example, asks for a 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least five rare cards, three leagues, and one player from Marroco and Portugal. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium mixed players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 15, to complete four squads: Croatia vs. Brazil, Netherlands vs. Argentina, Morocco vs. Portugal, and England vs. France.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Croatia vs. Brazil 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, at least three players from the same league, five different clubs, and one player from both Croatia and Brazil. Premium gold pack Netherlands vs. Argentina 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than two gold players, three nationalities, and one player from the Netherlands and Argentina. Mixed players pack Morocco vs. Portugal 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least five rare cards, three leagues, and one player from Marroco and Portugal. Premium mixed players pack England vs. France 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, five players from the same nation, and one player from both England and France . Prime electrum players pack

Building all these four squads from scratch will cost you around 16,850 FUT Coins on consoles and can get to 18,000 on PC. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a premium gold players pack.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Dec. 8’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Dec. 8’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Croatia vs. Brazil

GK: 55-rated Benedikt Grawe (SV Sandhausen)

55-rated Benedikt Grawe (SV Sandhausen) LB: 55-rated Luca Bolay (Karlsruher SC)

55-rated Luca Bolay (Karlsruher SC) CB: 56-rated Vincent Schwab (SV Sandhausen)

56-rated Vincent Schwab (SV Sandhausen) CB: 75-rated Silas Mvumpa (VfB Sturttgart)

75-rated Silas Mvumpa (VfB Sturttgart) RB: 75-rated Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

75-rated Luke Thomas (Leicester City) LM: 75-rated Luiz Gustavo Dias (Al Nassr)

75-rated Luiz Gustavo Dias (Al Nassr) CM: 53-rated Emil Kischka (Braunschweig)

53-rated Emil Kischka (Braunschweig) CM: 75-rated Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC)

75-rated Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC) RM: 75-rated Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese)

75-rated Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese) ST: 56-rated Shawn Blum (FC Nürnberg)

56-rated Shawn Blum (FC Nürnberg) ST: 75-rated Arthur Masuaku (Beşiktaş)

Netherlands vs. Argentina

GK: 60-rated Jacopo Furlan (Perugia)

60-rated Jacopo Furlan (Perugia) LB: 63-rated Daniele Donnarumma (Cittadadellla)

63-rated Daniele Donnarumma (Cittadadellla) CB: 63-rated Riccardo Capellini (Benevento)

63-rated Riccardo Capellini (Benevento) CB: 63-rated Giuseppe Loiacono (Reggina)

63-rated Giuseppe Loiacono (Reggina) RB: 61-rated Alessandro Fiordaliso (Spal)

61-rated Alessandro Fiordaliso (Spal) CM: 79-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille)

79-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille) CM: 63-rated Nikolas Veratschnig (Wolfsberger AC)

63-rated Nikolas Veratschnig (Wolfsberger AC) CM: 80-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta BC)

80-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta BC) LW: 78-rated Sudamericana Gabriel Arias (Racing Club)

78-rated Sudamericana Gabriel Arias (Racing Club) RW: 80-rated Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo)

80-rated Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo) ST: 63-rated Marco Olivieri (Perugia)

Morocco vs. Portugal

GK: 73-rated Marcel Schuhen (SV Darmstadt 98)

73-rated Marcel Schuhen (SV Darmstadt 98) LB: 70-rated Noah Katterbach (FC Basel 1893)

70-rated Noah Katterbach (FC Basel 1893) CB: 63-rated Jannes Vollert (Hallescher FC)

63-rated Jannes Vollert (Hallescher FC) CB: 63-rated Oliver Steurer (VfB Oldenburg)

63-rated Oliver Steurer (VfB Oldenburg) RB: 80-rated Edgar Badia (Elche CF)

80-rated Edgar Badia (Elche CF) CDM: 69-rated Robin Yalçın (Sivasspor)

69-rated Robin Yalçın (Sivasspor) CDM: 80-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CAM: 62-rated Tician Tushi (FC Basel 1893)

62-rated Tician Tushi (FC Basel 1893) ST: 73-rated Sven Michel (Union Berlin)

73-rated Sven Michel (Union Berlin) ST: 73-rated Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg)

England vs. France