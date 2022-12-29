How to complete Dec. 29’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The usual Marquee Matchups are back as the World Cup is over.

Now that the World Cup is over, EA is bringing back the normal Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 23.

EA selects some upcoming matches as the theme for this type of SBC, added every Thursday, to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs.

The conditions for this type of SBC go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. Marquee Matchups are a bit more difficult, asking for silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Villarreal CF vs. Valencia CF squad, for example, asks for an 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of six players from the same league, at least four players from the same club, and one player from both Villarreal and Valencia. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium gold pack.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Jan. 5, to complete four squads: Villarreal CF vs. Valencia CF, RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth, and Inter vs. Napoli FC

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Villarreal CF vs. Valencia CF 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of six players from the same league, at least four players from the same club, and one player from both Villarreal and Valencia. Premium gold pack RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, four clubs, five nationalities, and one player from RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain. Mixed players pack Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than seven players from the same nation, at least four gold cards, two leagues, plus one player from Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth. Jumbo premium gold pack Inter vs. Napoli FC 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three leagues, five players from the same club, at least three different nationalities, and one player from both Internazionale and Napoli. Prime mixed players pack

The total to build all these squads from scratch is priced from around 17,550 to 19,250 FUT coins across the available platforms. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a rare electrum players pack.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Dec. 29’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Dec. 29’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Villarreal CF vs. Valencia CF

GK: 79-rated Manuel Riemann (VfL Bochum)

63-rated Michel Niemeyer (Rot-Weiss Essen) CB: 63-rated Felix Herzenbruch (Rot-Weiss Essen)

62-rated José-Enrique Ríos Alonso (Rot-Weiss Essen) RB: 62-rated Meiko Sponsel (Rot-Weiss Essen)

63-rated Szymon Matuszek (Miedź Legnica) CM: 63-rated Scott Caldwell (Real Salt Lake)

80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) RM: 62-rated Callum Roberts (Aberdeen)

63-rated Louis Moult (Motherwell) ST: 77-rated Hugo Duro (Valencia)

RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain

GK: 63-rated Samuel Brolin (Mjällby AIF)

59-rated Emil Hellman (Helsingborgs IF) CB: 63-rated Tim Björkström (IK Sirius)

63-rated Hampus Zackrisson (Varbergs BoIS) RB: 79-rated Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint-Germain)

80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen) CM: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

57-rated Wilhelm Loeper (Helsingborgs IF) LW: 63-rated Erik Ring (AIK)

79-rated Manuel Riemann (VfL Bochum) ST: 62-rated Alexander Johansson (Varbergs BoIS)

Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth

GK: 64-rated Alexandru Buzbuchi (FC Farul Constanta)

64-rated David Kiki (FC Farul Constanta) CB: 64-rated Constantin Dima (Chindia)

64-rated Mihai Popescu (FC Farul Constanta) RB: 55-rated Darius Grosu (FC Farul Constanta)

80-rated Scott McTominay (Manchester United) CDM: 63-rated Ovidiu Hoban (CFR 1907 Cluj)

79-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 78-rated Mesut Özil (Başakşehir)

78-rated Marcus Thuram (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Inter vs. Napoli FC