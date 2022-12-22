How to complete Dec. 22’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A new FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to remember some World Cup games from the past.

EA selects some upcoming matches as the theme for this type of SBC, added every Thursday, to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. But this week, the segments are based on some games from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The usual player item SBC only asks for a couple of conditions, but Marque Matchups are a bit more difficult than just a certain rating and a chemistry minimum. They also ask for silver cards, rare cards, or several players from the same club.

The Sweden vs. Switzerland squad, for example, asks for a 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, at least two players from the same club, and one player from both Sweden and Switzerland. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold pack.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 29, to complete four squads: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Senegal vs. Colombia, Croatia vs. England, and Portugal vs. Spain.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Sweden vs. Switzerland 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, at least two players from the same club, and one player from both Sweden and Switzerland. Gold pack Senegal vs. Colombia 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same nation, no less than two rare cards, three clubs, and one player from Senegal and Colombia. Jumbo gold pack Croatia vs. England 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than five different nationalities, at least two gold cards, three players from the same league, plus one player from Croatia and England. Small prime gold pack Portugal vs. Spain 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, three players from the same nation, three players from the same club, and one player from both Portugal and Spain. Prime electrum players pack

The total to build all these squads from scratch is priced at around 15,050 FUT coins on consoles and can get to 16,550 FUT coins on PC. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a premium gold players pack.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Dec. 22’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Dec. 22’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Sweden vs. Switzerland

GK: 79-rated Matheus Magalhães (SC Braga)

79-rated Matheus Magalhães (SC Braga) LB: 76-rated Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg)

76-rated Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 76-rated Dedryck Boyata (Club Brugge)

76-rated Dedryck Boyata (Club Brugge) CB: 76-rated Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

76-rated Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) RB: 79-rated Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew SC)

79-rated Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew SC) LM: 79-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma)

79-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma) CM: 75-rated Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent)

75-rated Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) CM: 75-rated Julien De Sart (KAA Gent)

75-rated Julien De Sart (KAA Gent) RM: 78-rated Luiz Araújo (Atlanta United)

78-rated Luiz Araújo (Atlanta United) ST: 76-rated Helton Leite (Benfica)

76-rated Helton Leite (Benfica) ST: 76-rated Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04)

Senegal vs. Colombia

GK: 75-rated Timo Horn (FC Köln)

75-rated Timo Horn (FC Köln) LB: 61-rated Julian Hettwer (MSV Duisburg)

61-rated Julian Hettwer (MSV Duisburg) CB: 75-rated Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg)

75-rated Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) CB: 76-rated Robin Knoche (Union Berlin)

76-rated Robin Knoche (Union Berlin) RB: 78-rated Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt)

78-rated Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: 75-rated Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin)

75-rated Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) CDM: 79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln)

79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln) CAM: 75-rated Jean-Paul Boëtius (Hertha Berlin)

75-rated Jean-Paul Boëtius (Hertha Berlin) CAM: 61-rated Jannik Rochelt (SV Elversberg)

61-rated Jannik Rochelt (SV Elversberg) CAM: 79-rated Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig)

79-rated Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) ST: 61-rated Louis Breunig (FC Nürnberg)

Croatia vs. England

GK: 62-rated John Pulskamp (Sporting CP)

62-rated John Pulskamp (Sporting CP) LB: 63-rated Andrew Brody (Real Salt Lake)

63-rated Andrew Brody (Real Salt Lake) CB: 63-rated Wyatt Omsberg (Chicago Fire)

63-rated Wyatt Omsberg (Chicago Fire) CB: 54-rated Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy)

54-rated Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy) RB: 80-rated Joselu (RCD Espanyol)

80-rated Joselu (RCD Espanyol) CDM: 63-rated Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

63-rated Brandon Servania (FC Dallas) LM: 56-rated Jojea Kwizera (Impact Montréal)

56-rated Jojea Kwizera (Impact Montréal) CM: 80-rated Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

80-rated Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo) CM: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) RM: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) ST: 79-rated Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy)

Portugal vs. Spain