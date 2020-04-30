How to complete Community TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You have until tomorrow to complete it.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that guarantees one Community Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card for players who complete it.

The SBC is available for the next 24 hours. It might be one of the last chances for players to pack a Community TOTSSF card since the set will be replaced by the Premier League TOTSSF cards tomorrow.

You can pack several cards that will fit the current FUT meta, such as TOTSSF Joe Gomez 93-rated from Liverpool, TOTSSF Felipe Anderson 92-rated from West Ham, and TOTSSF Moses Simon 88-rated from Nantes.

Image via EA Sports

It’s worth completing the pack since it costs a fair price. The Community TOTSSF SBC requires you to turn in only one squad, which is an 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Community TOTSSF SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. The SBC costs 86,200 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 89,400 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 91,700 FUT coins on PC at the moment.