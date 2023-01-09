How to complete Centurions Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

The Centurions event aims to celebrate some legends of soccer history for their longevity and performance in their club or country. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

An 88-rated Centurions version of Martin Terrier from Rennes joined FIFA 23 on Jan 7. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Terrier’s Centurions card is a big upgrade from his original 81-rated gold version. The devs upgraded his Physicality (+10), Passing (+9), Pace (+8), Dribbling (+8), Defending (+7), and Shooting (+7).

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Terrier SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Completing Centurions Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

If you want to complete the Centurions Terrier SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Ligue 1 and Top Form. The first requires an 83-rated squad with at least one player from Ligue 1. The second asks for an 84-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card.

It will cost you around 46,400 to 48,500 FUT coins if you build both squads from scratch across the available platforms. Each segment also rewards players with a gold pack and a small gold players pack.

You can use the available time to craft some cards and use your fodder to spend less FUT coins on the market. The SBC will expire after Jan. 20.

Ligue 1

GK: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint- Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint- Germain) LB: 82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CDM: 82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) LM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) ST: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated TOTW Ledesma Inform (Cádiz)

86-rated TOTW Ledesma Inform (Cádiz) LB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolevrhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolevrhampton Wanderers) CM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

You can further improve Centurions Terrier’s skills by applying the marksman chemistry style. It will increase his Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+6), and Physical (+5), maximizing his Finishing stat.