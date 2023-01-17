You have until Jan. 22 to get this card.

Players can now get an 87-rated Centurions version of Álex Fernández from Cádiz in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This untradable card is given as a reward for those who complete a squad-building challenge (SBC).

This promo celebrates some legends of soccer history for their longevity and performance in their careers. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

When comparing this Centurions card to Fernández’s original 76-rated gold version, you’ll notice that EA made a huge increase to his Pace (+31) and still boosted his Physicality (+15), Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+12), and Passing (+8).

To get Centurions Fernández, you’ll have to turn in just one 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from LaLiga. The squad will cost in total from about 47,850 to 48,250 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on.

You’ll have until Jan. 22 to complete the solo squad until this Centurions SBC expires and you can craft some cards to spend less on the market buying cards.

Here is the list of the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Álex Fernández SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Centurions Álex Fernández SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team