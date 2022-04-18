How to complete Captains Pepe SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You won't have to spend much to get this card.

EA made an addition to the Captions promotion on April 17 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with an 89-rated version of Képler “Pepe” Ferreira from Porto. This card is available through a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Captains promotion brings upgraded versions of the best captains and vice-captains from several clubs and national teams. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version while the promotion is live.

This Captains card received a general upgrade when compared to his original 82-rated gold version. The devs increased Pepe’s Passing (+18), Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+14), Defending (+8), Pace (+5), Physical (+3).

We recommend you apply the shadow chemistry to further improve Pepe’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+7) and maximize his Interception, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats. These skills will make a difference when using this card in the game considering his defensive position.

To get this card, you’ll need to turn in just one 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Portuguese player. If you build it from scratch, you spend around 28,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 30,300 on Xbox, and 28,700 FUT coins on PC and Stadia.

Players will have until April 23 to complete that segment, which is enough time to craft some cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Captains Pepe SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: