How to complete Captains Fernandinho SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You need to turn in three squads to get this special card.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can now get a new 92-rated Captains version of Fernandinho Rosa from Manchester City that was added to the game on April 9. This card is given as a reward for those who complete its squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Captains promotion focuses on captains and vice-captains from several clubs and national teams, bringing upgraded versions of the best of them. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.

You’ll notice that Fernandinho had his Pace (+25), Physical (+14), Dribbling (+12), Passing (+11), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+8) stats increased when compared to his 83-rated gold version.

We recommend you apply the catalyst chemistry style to boost Fernandinho’s Pace (+10) and Passing (+7). It will maximize his Long Passing stat while improving his meta-gaming skills.

If you wish to get this Captains Fernandinho card, you’ll have to complete three squads: Tactical Emulation, Brazil, and Premier League. Here’s the list of conditions and rewards for each segment required to complete this Captains Fernandinho SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform), and one player from Manchester City. Premium electrum players pack Brazil 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one Brazil player. Premium electrum players pack Premier League 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, plus at least one player from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack

These three squads’ prices together can range from 413,500 to 423,150 FUT coins across all platforms the game is available on. This SBC will be available until Saturday, April 16, which is enough time to craft some cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Captains Fernandinho Rosa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 84-rated TOTW Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

84-rated TOTW Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) RB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) CM: 87-rated Captains Jonas Hector (FC Köln)

87-rated Captains Jonas Hector (FC Köln) CM: 85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Brazil

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) RB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) LM: 86-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

86-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) CM: 87-rated Jonas Hector (FC Köln)

87-rated Jonas Hector (FC Köln) CM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) RM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CF: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona) ST: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Premier League