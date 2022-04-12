How to complete Captains Chiellini SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this special card.

Piemonte Calcio’s captain Giorgio Chiellini received a 92-rated Captains version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that players can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

This promotion brings upgraded versions of the best captains and vice-captains from several clubs and national teams around the globe. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.

You’ll notice that this upgraded version of Chiellini had its skills greatly increased, such as his Dribbling (+22), Pace (+18), Passing (+15), Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Defending (+4). He only has a low 50-rated Shooting, but his meta-gaming skills are extremely high.

You can boost Chiellini’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+6) if you apply the shadow chemistry style when using this Captains card on your team. This will maximize his Interceptions, Defense Awareness, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

You need to turn in two squads to get this Captains card: Piemonte Calcio and Serie A TIM. The first segment requires an 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player who plays from Piemonte Calcio. The second one asks for an 86-rated with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Building both squads will reward players with a prime electrum players pack and a rare electrum players pack. It will also cost them around 237,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 238,800 on Xbox, and 260,400 FUT coins on PC and Stadia.

This SBC will be live for a week, until April 19, which is enough time to craft some cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Captains Chiellini SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Piemonte Calcio

GK: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) LB: 84-rated Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 86-rated TOTW Andy Delort (OGC Nice)

86-rated TOTW Andy Delort (OGC Nice) LM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) RM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Serie A TIM