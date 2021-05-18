How to complete Bundesliga TOTS guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will give players a guaranteed Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) player if they complete it.

The Bundesliga TOTS squad was released on Friday, May 14 and will be available in packs until May 21. The Bundesliga TOTS guaranteed SBC will be available for two days. It has some great players in it, especially 98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and 96-rated Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.



There’s only one player available in the pack that’s bad in terms of coins and attributes: the 91-rated version of André Silva from Eintratch Frankfurt. All of the other players are either useful or just high-rated, like 95-rated Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga TOTS guaranteed SBC gives an untradeable reward, which means you can’t sell the card on the FUT market to make coins.

If you choose to complete the Bundesliga TOTS guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with a minimum of 55 chemistry and at least one TOTS card. The SBC costs around 195,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is a bit more expensive on PC (234,000 FUT coins) if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Bundesliga TOTS guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.