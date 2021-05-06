How to complete Bundesliga Player of the Month Haaland SBC in FIFA 21

The newest Player of the Month (POTM) addition in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s database is a 91-rated version of the Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. EA Sports added the card on May 4 and the squad-building challenge (SBC) will be available until June 1.

This is the second Bundesliga POTM award that Haaland has earned from EA—he also received one in December. The 20-year-old star scored twice against both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg in April, helping Borussia Dortmund secure two wins.

EA has slightly upgraded all of Haaland’s stats compared to his first POTM version. The publisher most notably boosted his Dribbling (+2), Passing (+2), Shooting (+1), and Pace (+1).

EA didn’t alter POTM Haaland’s three-star weak foot and skill moves, which would certainly boost the price of this SBC. You can complete POTM Haaland for about 300,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox One, but you’ll have to spend a bit more on PC (363,250 FUT coins).

Although this card isn’t properly meta, POTM Haaland will still be a fun card to use if you’re willing to spend some coins. You can link him to great players, such as a 92-rated What If Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, a 91-rated FUT Birthday version of Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund, and a 98-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

If you want to complete POTM Haaland SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Top Form, and 86-rated Squad. The first one must be an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second team should be 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from the Bundesliga. The third solution requires an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform. The final squad must be an 86-rated one with 55 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Haaland at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Borussia Dortmund

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow) LM: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CM: Davy Klaassen 84-rated (Ajax)

Davy Klaassen 84-rated (Ajax) RM: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Bundesliga

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Top Form

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Ricardo Parereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Parereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

86-rated Squad