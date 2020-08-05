How to complete Award Winner Bryan SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 94-rated version of Joe Bryan from Fulham today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Bryan earned this special card because he scored two goals for Fulham in the EFL Championship final yesterday against Brentford and was elected the man of the match. With the help of Bryan, Fulham won the game 2-1 and was promoted to the Premier League.

This 94-rated Award Winner version of Bryan received massive upgrades as Bryan only had a 73-rated silver card until today. EA boosted all of his stats, including Passing (+28), Shooting (+24), Dribbling (+21), Defending (+20), and Physical (+20), when compared to Bryan’s 73-rated silver version.

Although this card is a left back, 94-rated Bryan is so complete that you can use it anywhere in the field. If you want to use him in the attack, you should go with the sniper or deadeye chemistry style.

This SBC comes at a great price, around 100,000 FUT coins on any platform, for a high-end card and it will expire on Aug. 12. If you want to complete Award Winner Bryan SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one English player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Award Winner Bryan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.