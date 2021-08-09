How to complete Aug. 8’s 82+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have four days to complete this SBC as many times as you want.

EA Sports added a new 82+ Player Pick to the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Aug. 8.

This SBC will expire in four days and is repeatable. Players who complete it will be rewarded with the option to choose one out of three cards that have at least an 82 overall rating. But the card will always be an untradeable item. There are 150 special cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs at the moment that were added as part of the content for the FUTTIES promo.

If you’re interested in completing the 82+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in 11 gold players, four of them being rare, with 60 chemistry minimum. This SBC costs around 12,000 FUT coins on all platforms. It’s worth completing a couple of times to see if you can pack a good special card, but it’s more likely that you’ll get a card that’s not great at this stage in the game and will use it in a future SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Aug. 8’s 82+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.