How to complete Aug. 4’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is available starting today for players to complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. It’s a great opportunity to get several players packs.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Aug. 11 to complete four squads: Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax, Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and West Ham United vs. Manchester City.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least three players from the same nation, four clubs, and one player from Eredivisie. Premium electrum players pack Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no less than three different nationalities, four leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Jumbo premium players pack Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least five clubs, four players from the same nation, two players from Bundesliga, plus a minimum of two players from both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen. Prime mixed players pack West Ham United vs. Manchester City 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, a maximum of the players from the same club, no less than a rare card, four leagues, plus two players from both West Ham and Manchester City. Rare mixed players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a rare players pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 44,200 to 52,000 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Aug. 4’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax

GK: 76-rated Yvon Mvogo (PSV)

76-rated Yvon Mvogo (PSV) LB: 75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers)

75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers) CB: 76-rated Nicolas Pallois (Nantes)

76-rated Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) CB: 75-rated Jonathan Gradit (Lens)

75-rated Jonathan Gradit (Lens) RB: 77-rated Celso Ortiz (Rayados)

77-rated Celso Ortiz (Rayados) CDM: 75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers)

75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers) CDM: 79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos)

79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos) CAM: 76-rated Steven Davis (Rangers)

76-rated Steven Davis (Rangers) CAM: 75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK)

75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK) ST: 76-rated Ryan Kent (Rangers)

76-rated Ryan Kent (Rangers) ST: 77-rated Tiquinho Soares (Olympiacos)

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio

GK: 77-rated Cuéllar Sacristán (Real Sporting)

77-rated Cuéllar Sacristán (Real Sporting) LB: 75-rated Javier Galán (Celta)

75-rated Javier Galán (Celta) CB: 76-rated Unai Bustinza (CD Leganés)

76-rated Unai Bustinza (CD Leganés) CB: 75-rated Jorge Pulido (SD Huesca)

75-rated Jorge Pulido (SD Huesca) RB: 75-rated Sverrir Ingi Ingason (PAOK)

75-rated Sverrir Ingi Ingason (PAOK) CDM: 76-rated Eduardo Expósito (SD Eibar)

76-rated Eduardo Expósito (SD Eibar) CDM: 79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos)

79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos) CAM: 77-rated Carlos Clerc (Levante UD)

77-rated Carlos Clerc (Levante UD) CAM: 77-rated Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

77-rated Ludovic Blas (Nantes) CAM: 76-rated Rony Lopes (Olympiacos)

76-rated Rony Lopes (Olympiacos) ST: 78-rated Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

GK: 80-rated Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund)

80-rated Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) LB: 78-rated Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

78-rated Ashley Young (Aston Villa) CB: 79-rated Ben Mee (Burnley)

79-rated Ben Mee (Burnley) CB: 77-rated Marc Roca (Bayern Munich)

77-rated Marc Roca (Bayern Munich) RB: 77-rated Víctor Díaz (Granada)

77-rated Víctor Díaz (Granada) LM: 80-rated Escudero Palomo (Granada)

80-rated Escudero Palomo (Granada) CM: 75-rated Andreas Bouchalakis (Olympiacos)

75-rated Andreas Bouchalakis (Olympiacos) CM: 79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos)

79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos) RM: 78-rated Antonio Puertas (Granada)

78-rated Antonio Puertas (Granada) CF: 80-rated Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiacos)

80-rated Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiacos) ST: 80-rated Raúl García (Ahtletic Club)

West Ham United vs. Manchester City