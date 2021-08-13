How to complete Aug. 13’s FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can complete this repeatable SBC as much as you want.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward those who complete it with one of three players from the FUTTIES team three squad.

If you complete this SBC, you’ll have to choose one out of three special players who are in the third batch of previous promotions. This pack will feature three of the 200 special cards in total from Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory, FOF Summer Stars, Team of the Season (TOTS), Team of the Week (TOTW), and Team of the Year (TOTY). You can see the full pool of players here.

This is one of those loot boxes that may reward you with a card that’s no longer good at this stage in the game. But there’s also a slim chance of getting one of the best cards in the game, such as TOTS Lionel Messi 98-rated, TOTS Kylian Mbappé 97-rated, and TOTS Neymar 96-rated. This SBC will be available for five days and is repeatable.

If you’re interested in completing this FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Gold Squad and 83-rated Squad. The first segment requires at least eight rare cards and 11 gold players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 40 chemistry.

This set of squads will cost you around 76,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 79,000 on Xbox, and 94,000 on PC. That’s a fair price considering you can get great player such as 99-rated FOF Path to Glory Roberto Firmino, 98-rated Summer Stars Kevin De Bruyne, and 97-rated TOTS Kylian Mbappé.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this FUTTIES Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.

Gold Squad

GK: Gautier Larsonneur 76-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Per Ciljan Skjelbred 76-rated (Rosenborg BK)

David von Ballmoos 75-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Matías Suárez 78-rated (River Plate)

Gonzalo Montiel 78-rated (River Plate)

Moussa Djenepo 75-rated (Southampton)

Matheus Pereira 76-rated (West Brom)

Matías Rojas 78-rated (Racing Club)

José Pedro Fuenzalida 77-rated (Universidad Católica)

Wesley da Silva 89-rated (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins 76-rated (Aston Villa)

83-Rated Squad