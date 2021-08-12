How to complete Aug. 12’s TOTY Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward the players who complete it with a tradeable premium gold players pack.

This SBC arrived during the FUTTIES promo, which has introduced 150 special cards from past promos in FUT packs, including Team of the Season (TOTS) players. Although there are a lot of special cards in packs at the moment, perhaps it’s best to wait and open your loot box after Friday, Aug. 13, when Festival of FUTball Path to Glory and Summer Stars cards will be added back to FUT packs.

The TOTY Challenge SBC comes at a cheap price, making this a viable opportunity to try to pack a special card. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that costs around 20,000 FUT coins on any platform. The solution is a 75-rated squad with a minimum of 90 chemistry, at least four rare players, a maximum of two players from the same nation, a maximum of three cards from the same league, and a maximum of three different leagues. The TOTY Challenge SBC will expire on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 12pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Aug. 12’s TOTY Challenge SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.